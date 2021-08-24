Fruitland calendar: Coming events

(FRUITLAND, IA) Fruitland is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fruitland:

Village Dog Days of Summer Fest Muscatine, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 Park Dr, Muscatine, IA

FOR ALL DOGS AND DOG LOVERS! Join us as Liberty Harbor hosts our annual ‘Dog Days of Summer’ Dog Festival! FREE and open to the PUBLIC. Saturday, September 11th we will celebrate dogs of all...

Mini Master’s Art Class Muscatine, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1314 Mulberry Ave, Muscatine, IA

Mini Masters art class, ages 2-7, Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. Different theme each month, with two art projects and a book. Free, registration required.

Twice-On-Sunday Debut @ Headquarters Muscatine, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2108 Grandview Ave, Muscatine, IA

Join us as we bring our Loud and Heavy attitude to Muscatine Headquarters for the very first time. 3 hours of Rock and Roll sounds and Johnny Boogie groovin'

Kids Saturday Workshop: Leaf Pounding Muscatine, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 1314 Mulberry Ave, Muscatine, IA

Kids Saturday Workshop: Leaf Pounding, 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. Free, registration required.

Muscatine Saturdays Farmers Market Muscatine, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 2301-2367 Park Ave, Muscatine, IA

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 7:30AM - 11:30AM Location:Corner of 3rd and Cedar Streets