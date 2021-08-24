Cancel
Terry, MT

Terry calendar: What's coming up

Terry Dispatch
 7 days ago

(TERRY, MT) Terry is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Terry:

2021 2022 bowling season

Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2802 W Towne St, Glendive, MT

meeting on new bowling year for all interested in league bowling 🎳

Trivia in the Park

Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1301 Snyder St, Glendive, MT

Activities Education#Entertainment AltSiteTypes Educational Event#Event#State Park Event Amenities td Bookit td CreatedBy dbo DateCreated 8/17/2021 5:02:52 PM DefImageAuthor td DefImageDesc td...

SUPERHERO 5K RUN/WALK presented by The MAT DEVILS

Glendive, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Eyer Park, Glendive, MT 59330

Mat Devils host a Superhero 5K!! September 18th 8:30 A.M. @ Eyer Park Cash prizes - Top runners Costume contest

Eastern Montana Fair

Miles City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

... more A State Fair organized by Eastern Montana Fairboard. This Montana State Fair will have crafts and commercial/retail exhibitors, and tba food booths. There will be 2 stages with National...

Community BBQ & Volleyball Game

Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 300 College Dr, Glendive, MT

You are invited to DCC's Back to School Community BBQ and the First Home Volleyball game of the season! Join us on the West Lawn at 5:00 pm for food and prizes as we celebrate the start of a new...

