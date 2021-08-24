Cancel
Hartfield, VA

Coming soon: Hartfield events

Hartfield Dispatch
 7 days ago

(HARTFIELD, VA) Live events are coming to Hartfield.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hartfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NiRQk_0bbPJxzS00

August Wednesday Dinner

Gloucester County, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2471 Hickory Fork Rd, Gloucester, VA

Join us this summer as we gather every month on the last Wednesday to be together as a church for dinner! We will begin at 6:30 PM. We are asking each family to bring a dessert or side dish to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gf9uA_0bbPJxzS00

FIGHT - It's A War Goin' On!

Saluda, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 11821 Tidewater Trail, Saluda, VA 23149

This is a Women's Seminar inspired and given by God. Come ready to receive from God what He has for you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zze1b_0bbPJxzS00

David Adam Byrnes

Urbanna, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 679 Browns Ln, Urbanna, VA

David Adam Byrnes Live at Bethpage Camp-Resort in Urbanna, VA on Saturday August 28, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0izyeP_0bbPJxzS00

Open Studio Painting Session

Gloucester County, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 6580 Main St, Gloucester, VA

Free painting sessions every Friday morning. Bring your art & supplies and paint from 9 a.m.-Noon. You\'ll meet new friends in the community and get great advice on your next masterpiece.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17T4Aq_0bbPJxzS00

Church Golf Outing

Hartfield, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 6198 Stormont Rd, Hartfield, VA

Church Golf Outing You are invited to a Church Golf Outing on Friday, August 27 and Saturday, August 28, 2021. Any golfers are welcome regardless of skill level. We will be golfing in the historic...

