Events on the Elk City calendar

(ELK CITY, KS) Elk City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elk City:

Yoga Class Coffeyville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1400 W 4th St, Coffeyville, KS

Do you want to be more relaxed, strengthen your spine, improve your circulation? LOCATION: Located in the North Conference Center at CRMC Use CRMC Medical

The After Party!! Caney, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Come on out to The Black Saddle after the Fourth and Live Concert!! The After Party will have DJ Music, Large Dance Floor, Bar, Pool tables and time with friends and family! $3 at the door Must be...

Active Parenting of Teens Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1101 Donald Ave, Independence, KS

(Session 6 of 6) Pre-Registration is necessary. Deadline for enrollment is the day before the class. Please call 620-331-3480 or 620-251-8180 Instructor: Barbara Shoop, Parent Education Specialist...

Criminal Court - Coffeyville Sedan, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

14th Judicial District Court Contact Us 300 E Main Street Suite 201 Independence, KS 67301 Phone: 620-330-1070 Fax: 620-331-6120 Chief Clerk of the District Court: Becky J. Dye

Understanding Screen Addiction: Disconnect To Reconnect Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1101 Donald Ave, Independence, KS

Pre-Registration is necessary. Deadline for enrollment is the day before the class. Please call 620-331-3480 or 620-251-8180 Instructor: Barbara Shoop, Parent Education Specialist There is no...