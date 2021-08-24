Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elk City, KS

Events on the Elk City calendar

Posted by 
Elk City Voice
Elk City Voice
 7 days ago

(ELK CITY, KS) Elk City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elk City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q0MbO_0bbPJw6j00

Yoga Class

Coffeyville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1400 W 4th St, Coffeyville, KS

Do you want to be more relaxed, strengthen your spine, improve your circulation? LOCATION: Located in the North Conference Center at CRMC Use CRMC Medical

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a7TfZ_0bbPJw6j00

The After Party!!

Caney, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Come on out to The Black Saddle after the Fourth and Live Concert!! The After Party will have DJ Music, Large Dance Floor, Bar, Pool tables and time with friends and family! $3 at the door Must be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rQUAr_0bbPJw6j00

Active Parenting of Teens

Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1101 Donald Ave, Independence, KS

(Session 6 of 6) Pre-Registration is necessary. Deadline for enrollment is the day before the class. Please call 620-331-3480 or 620-251-8180 Instructor: Barbara Shoop, Parent Education Specialist...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gH2Ua_0bbPJw6j00

Criminal Court - Coffeyville

Sedan, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

14th Judicial District Court Contact Us 300 E Main Street Suite 201 Independence, KS 67301 Phone: 620-330-1070 Fax: 620-331-6120 Chief Clerk of the District Court: Becky J. Dye

Learn More

Understanding Screen Addiction: Disconnect To Reconnect

Independence, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1101 Donald Ave, Independence, KS

Pre-Registration is necessary. Deadline for enrollment is the day before the class. Please call 620-331-3480 or 620-251-8180 Instructor: Barbara Shoop, Parent Education Specialist There is no...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Elk City Voice

Elk City Voice

Elk City, KS
13
Followers
209
Post
626
Views
ABOUT

With Elk City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Elk City, KS
City
Coffeyville, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Dance Floor#Live Events#Crmc#The Black Saddle#The After Party#Dj Music#The District Court#Ks Pre Registration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy