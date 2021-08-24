Cancel
Clay Center, NE

What’s up Clay Center: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Clay Center Post
Clay Center Post
 7 days ago

(CLAY CENTER, NE) Live events are coming to Clay Center.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Clay Center area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X3CP3_0bbPJvE000

Lochland Ladies' Round Robin

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:45 PM

Address: 601 W Lochland Rd, Hastings, NE

Time: 5:45PM Shotgun Where: Lochland Country Club What: 4-lady 9-hole scramble Price: $200 for riders, $160 for walkers. Price includes dinner and prizes. Please have your team captain fill out...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V0rFs_0bbPJvE000

Gracie's Uncles in Concert

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 4705 Dld Rd, Hastings, NE

Join Gracie's Uncles for an evening of music and friendship! About this Event Barn doors open at 7pm with cash bar. Music starts around 7:30. $10 admission. Reserve your ticket online here or pay...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uDCwn_0bbPJvE000

Co-Ed State Softball Class E State

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: Prairie Ridge Park, 3900 Osborne Dr E, Hastings, NE

The Hastings/Adams County CVB is proud to once again welcome the USA Softball State Tournaments for Co-Ed State Softball. Hastings has been hosting the USA Softball State Tournaments for the past...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKfOv_0bbPJvE000

Rockin' the Midwest - HPDE Race School, Racing, Time Trials, Motorsport Park Hastings w\RM Region

Hastings, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 427 S Showboat Blvd, Hastings, NE

Round 6 of the Spec Corvette Central Region 2021 schedule, hosted by NASA CR / RM.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SZT0n_0bbPJvE000

Old Trusty Days

Clay Center, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 316 W Glenvil St, Clay Center, NE

Old Trusty Days, nationally known, brings life to the fairgrounds again. From across the United States, people attend this two-day celebration of "the way it was" in Nebraska. An extensive flea...

With Clay Center Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

