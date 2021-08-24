Philipsburg events coming up

(PHILIPSBURG, MT) Philipsburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Philipsburg area:

Alive After Five Deer Lodge Deer Lodge, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

A Montana Favorite Dan Henry will be our musical guest this week at ALIVE AFTER FIVE in Deer Lodge! ••Held at Jaycee Park from 5:30 - 8:30 ! Featuring local Food Trucks, vendors, as well as games...

Laid Back Swap Meet / Car Show Anaconda, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 595 Galen Rd, Anaconda, MT

5th AnnualLaid-Back Swap Meet and Car Show Our Swap and Show has grown each year so we anticipate having a fully-relaxed agenda of cars, music, food, and prizes. - Swap Meet - Car Corral - Car Show

Rocky Mountain Roll 7: 2022 Corvallis, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 592-672 Eastside Hwy, Corvallis, MT 59828

REDNECK RANCH MOTO CAMPOUT AUG 5-8th 2022 CORVALLIS, MONTANA ***the address of the ranch is included in your ticket confirmation email***

Old Montana State Prison Ghost Hunt Deer Lodge, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Address: 1104 Main Street, Deer Lodge, MT 59722

The Haunted Old Montana State Prison, as featured on Ghost Adventures! Are you brave enough to spend time in the haunted Chapel?

Center Shot Ministry for Kids Corvallis, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Kids ages 5 and up are invited to join us every Wednesday in August from 5-6 pm. Centershot teaches the skill of archery as well as Biblical lessons on keeping Christ as center of our lives...