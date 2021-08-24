Flagler calendar: Events coming up
(FLAGLER, CO) Flagler is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Flagler:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 205 E Ave, Limon, CO
The 31st Annual Hub City Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show will be taking place on Saturday, August 28th on E Ave in Limon Co! Enjoy streets lined with classic cars, food vendors, craft vendors, kids...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: 33747 County Rd 2W, Hugo, CO
Join the Hugo Roping Club for our summer gymkhana series. To join the club the membership fee is $50 for a family or $25 per individual. Entries close at 6:30 p.m. for kids Gymkhana events. 6:30...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Krause 2196W Disk, 45’, Tandem, Three Section w/ Tow Hitch, Discs: 23", Tires: 12.5L-16, SN: 1005, SN: 1005
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: Limon, CO
Live Music by "Playing with Smoke" Free Entry Gift card giveaway Food and Drinks available for purchase
