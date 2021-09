Courts throughout America are allowing prospective jurors worried about COVID-19 risks to delay their jury duty or get out of it entirely. Granted on a case-by-case basis, states are letting people postpone their service for up to a full year. With COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise again, it’s brought relief to immunocompromised jurors, families struggling with employment and childcare challenges, and folks not yet ready for face-to-face interactions and public gatherings, according to jury commissioners such as Massachusetts’ Pam Wood.