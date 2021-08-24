Cancel
Twin Valley, MN

Twin Valley calendar: What's coming up

(TWIN VALLEY, MN) Live events are lining up on the Twin Valley calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Twin Valley:

Bergeson Nursery & Gardens HOG Ride

Fertile, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 4177 County Rd 1, Fertile, MN

Join the Fargo HOG Chapter for a Ride to Bergeson Nursery & Gardens on Sunday, August 29th. We will be meeting at the MRA at 10AM! Visit the beautiful acreage of Bergeson Nursery & Gardens. If you...

High School Cross Country Running and Mountain Bike Camp

Callaway, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 30501 Maplelag Rd, Callaway, MN

A great opportunity for teams to train, build chemistry, eat great home cooked meals (all diets accommodated) and of course the five bottomless cookie jars always a highlight. Special pricing for...

PiYo in the Vineyard

Callaway, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 27799 Co Hwy 34, Callaway, MN

Join Coach Carly for PiYo in the Vineyard! This energetic class will challenge your muscles with yoga and pilates strength sequences! All fitness levels are welcome!💪 Stay and enjoy your favorite...

End of Summer Bash at the Big Elbow Lake Lodge

Waubun, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 40419 Elbow Lake Store Rd, Waubun, MN

Come join us at the Big Elbow Lake Lodge for our end of Summer ? Party! we will be auctioning off Phillip ??. Proceeds will go to the Elbow Lake Fire Department. After the auction we will have...

Wild Rice Day Golf Tournament

Mahnomen, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 2267 155th Ave, Mahnomen, MN

9 hole, ⛳️2-person golf scramble🏌️🏌️‍♀️😃!!! Sign-up today for the Wild Rice Day Golf Tournament held on Aug 28th at 9am at the Mahnomen Country Club! $40/team Prizes awarded in Men’s, Women’s...

