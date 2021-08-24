Cancel
Prospect, OR

Prospect events coming soon

Prospect Today
 7 days ago

(PROSPECT, OR) Live events are coming to Prospect.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Prospect:

Cow Horse Clinic

White City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 11100 Meadows Rd, White City, OR

Please join us at Heart Haven Ranch for a Cow Horse Clinic on August 28th at 8am with Professional Horseman Corey Odle! Unlimited Auditor spots with limited riding spots available so sign up now...

2021 Member Picnic & Annual Meeting

Eagle Point, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 646 Rogue River Dr, Eagle Point, OR 97524

Join us for our 2021 Member Picnic & Annual Meeting. We're excited to celebrate our 43rd anniversary with you!

Rise Campout 2021

Trail, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 27766 Oregon 62, Trail, OR 97541

2Night Campout Event | River Access|Premium Sound by Nautilus Sound Design|Silent Disco |Art Installations|Covid Compliant|Limited Capacity

Crafters

Eagle Point, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 121 Loto St, Eagle Point, OR

Crafters August 31 @ 12:30 pm -

Food & Friends

Eagle Point, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 121 Loto St, Eagle Point, OR

Through a long-standing partnership, we provide a venue free of charge for Food & Friends to operate their senior meals program five days a week, Monday through Friday. This equates to over a...

Prospect Today

ABOUT

With Prospect Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

