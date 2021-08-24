Taholah calendar: What's coming up

(TAHOLAH, WA) Live events are lining up on the Taholah calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Taholah:

Seabrook Saturday Markets — Your Calendar for EVERYTHING Grays Harbor Pacific Beach, Moclips, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

The Seabrook Saturday Markets are back! The markets will run every Saturday from June 26th through September 4th, 2021. Shop the select vendors from 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM to find the perfect...

Public Hearing of Bill No. 21-06 Aberdeen, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:15 PM

The City of Aberdeen will hold a second reading and public hearing on Bill No. 21-06 an Ordinance amending Aberdeen Municipal Code 2.60.040(J) regarding Park Hours.The Zoom link and Call-in...

Grays Harbor Farmers Market Hoquiam, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1956 Riverside Ave, Hoquiam, WA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Thursday, 9AM - 5:30PMFridays, 9AM - 6PMSaturdays, 9AM - 5PMSundays, 11AM - 4PM Location:1956 Riverside Avenue

The Fast and the Furious (2001) Hoquiam, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Address: 313 7th St, Hoquiam, WA

Fri & Sat, August 27 & 28 @ 7:30 Tickets are $6 for all ages Tickets are available at City Drug, Harbor Drug, online, and at the door 30 minutes prior to the show. Gang leader and street racer...

Pigs on the Wing: Wish You Were Here 2021 Hoquiam, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 313 7th Street, Hoquiam, WA 98550

Pigs on the Wing performs the Wish You Were Here album in its entirety plus more !