Taholah calendar: What's coming up
(TAHOLAH, WA) Live events are lining up on the Taholah calendar.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Taholah:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
The Seabrook Saturday Markets are back! The markets will run every Saturday from June 26th through September 4th, 2021. Shop the select vendors from 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM to find the perfect...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:15 PM
The City of Aberdeen will hold a second reading and public hearing on Bill No. 21-06 an Ordinance amending Aberdeen Municipal Code 2.60.040(J) regarding Park Hours.The Zoom link and Call-in...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Address: 1956 Riverside Ave, Hoquiam, WA
Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Thursday, 9AM - 5:30PMFridays, 9AM - 6PMSaturdays, 9AM - 5PMSundays, 11AM - 4PM Location:1956 Riverside Avenue
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:15 PM
Address: 313 7th St, Hoquiam, WA
Fri & Sat, August 27 & 28 @ 7:30 Tickets are $6 for all ages Tickets are available at City Drug, Harbor Drug, online, and at the door 30 minutes prior to the show. Gang leader and street racer...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:30 PM
Address: 313 7th Street, Hoquiam, WA 98550
Pigs on the Wing performs the Wish You Were Here album in its entirety plus more !
