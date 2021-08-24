Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Taholah, WA

Taholah calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Taholah News Watch
Taholah News Watch
 7 days ago

(TAHOLAH, WA) Live events are lining up on the Taholah calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Taholah:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46xBtZ_0bbPJPAs00

Seabrook Saturday Markets — Your Calendar for EVERYTHING Grays Harbor

Pacific Beach, Moclips, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

The Seabrook Saturday Markets are back! The markets will run every Saturday from June 26th through September 4th, 2021. Shop the select vendors from 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM to find the perfect...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qKAhh_0bbPJPAs00

Public Hearing of Bill No. 21-06

Aberdeen, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:15 PM

The City of Aberdeen will hold a second reading and public hearing on Bill No. 21-06 an Ordinance amending Aberdeen Municipal Code 2.60.040(J) regarding Park Hours.The Zoom link and Call-in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Mh2X_0bbPJPAs00

Grays Harbor Farmers Market

Hoquiam, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1956 Riverside Ave, Hoquiam, WA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Thursday, 9AM - 5:30PMFridays, 9AM - 6PMSaturdays, 9AM - 5PMSundays, 11AM - 4PM Location:1956 Riverside Avenue

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32r29j_0bbPJPAs00

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

Hoquiam, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Address: 313 7th St, Hoquiam, WA

Fri & Sat, August 27 & 28 @ 7:30 Tickets are $6 for all ages Tickets are available at City Drug, Harbor Drug, online, and at the door 30 minutes prior to the show. Gang leader and street racer...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z16V6_0bbPJPAs00

Pigs on the Wing: Wish You Were Here 2021

Hoquiam, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 313 7th Street, Hoquiam, WA 98550

Pigs on the Wing performs the Wish You Were Here album in its entirety plus more !

Learn More

Comments / 0

Taholah News Watch

Taholah News Watch

Taholah, WA
15
Followers
188
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Taholah News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aberdeen, WA
City
Hoquiam, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Taholah, WA
Taholah, WA
Government
Hoquiam, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ordinance#Aberdeen Municipal#City Drug Harbor Drug
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy