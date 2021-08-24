Cancel
Washington, KS

Washington events coming up

Posted by 
Washington Today
Washington Today
 7 days ago

(WASHINGTON, KS) Washington is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Washington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kJ4dX_0bbPJOXN00

Tai Chi- Church of Christ (Wymore)

Wymore, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 618 W M St, Wymore, NE

This class is led by Kathy Erickson, a RN and certified Delay the Disease instructor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oV9Dk_0bbPJOXN00

SPACE RIDE: 1 Tag - 4 Standorte

Barneston, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: Havellandstraße 6-14, 68309 Mannheim

Erkundet unsere Satelliten und tauscht Euch mit der Community aus. Wir nehmen Euch 1 Tag mit ins Coworking Universum. Let's ride!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uiXWa_0bbPJOXN00

"I've Been Meaning to Ask..."

Marysville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 205 S 10th St, Marysville, KS

Join us for our Bible Study, entitled "I've Been Meaning to Ask..." The study will run four weeks and will feature four key questions to challenge and draw us into courageous conversations with...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AtCBg_0bbPJOXN00

Pony Express Festival

Hanover, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 2889 23rd Rd, Hanover, KS

Join us for the 35th Annual Pony Express Festival hosted by The Friends of Hollenberg. Activities for all ages. We will have music, a historic walk through, flint napping, tomahawk throwing, rope...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FznZ4_0bbPJOXN00

Visitation

Marysville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 1006 Broadway St, Marysville, KS

Here is Sharon J. Throm’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their...

Comments / 0

Washington Today

Washington Today

Washington, KS
ABOUT

With Washington Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Ne#Rn#Mannheim Erkundet Unsere#Ks Join
Comments / 0

