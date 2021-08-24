Cancel
Scooba, MS

Live events Scooba — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Scooba Digest
Scooba Digest
 7 days ago

(SCOOBA, MS) Live events are coming to Scooba.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Scooba area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eF9DB_0bbPJLtC00

EXHIBITION - Celebrate America's Industrial Revolution: WORK

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1808 4th Street, Meridian, MS 39301

Celebrate the 150th anniversary of the American Industrial Revolution at historic Soulé Steam Feed Works.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EFPLu_0bbPJLtC00

Mac Town Blues Festival

Macon, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 2600 Magnolia Drive, Macon, MS 39341

Mr. Amazing, Lacee, Tre Wiliams, DreyB ft. The Band Trio, and The Crossroad Band

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UkL8r_0bbPJLtC00

Exterior Response to Active Shooter Events (ERASE)

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1180 Sandflat Road, Meridian, MS 39301

This course is designed to prepare first responders for an open-air active shooter encounter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=387b5E_0bbPJLtC00

Livingston Farmers Market

Livingston, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season: Spring Summer Market Hours: Open MayThursdays, 8AM-12PMLocation: 115 Franklin Street, Livingston, AL 35470

