Live events Scooba — what’s coming up
(SCOOBA, MS) Live events are coming to Scooba.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Scooba area:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 1808 4th Street, Meridian, MS 39301
Celebrate the 150th anniversary of the American Industrial Revolution at historic Soulé Steam Feed Works.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 2600 Magnolia Drive, Macon, MS 39341
Mr. Amazing, Lacee, Tre Wiliams, DreyB ft. The Band Trio, and The Crossroad Band
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 1180 Sandflat Road, Meridian, MS 39301
This course is designed to prepare first responders for an open-air active shooter encounter.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Season: Spring Summer Market Hours: Open MayThursdays, 8AM-12PMLocation: 115 Franklin Street, Livingston, AL 35470
