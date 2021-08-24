Coming soon: Spalding events

(SPALDING, NE) Live events are coming to Spalding.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spalding:

1996 John Deere 624G Wheel Loader Elba, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

1996 John Deere 624G Wheel Loader, 19369 Hrs Showing, 150 HP, 6.8L Engine, Diesel, Power Shift Transmission, 20.5-25 Front Tires, Heat, 8' Wide Bucket Holds 2.5 Yards, SN: DW624GB559000

CREMA LATINA ISLAND FESTIVAL 2021 Belgrade, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: Weidweg 21, 68623 Lampertheim

Macht euch bereit auf etwas noch krasseres, größeres, unvergessliches - am Samstag den 02.07.2022 öffnen wir euch die Tore zu etwas neuem !

Palmer NBC Barrel Race Palmer, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Exhibitions @ 6 PeeWee @6:45 Open/Youth(14-18)/Juniors(9-13) @ 7pm Call LeeAnn Kucera for Information 308-750-7860 Exhibitions 1 for $3 or 2 for $5 PeeWee (8 and under) $5 Juniors (9-13) $10 Youth...