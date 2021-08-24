Paul Leo Snyder age 76 of New Boston, Texas passed away Friday, August 20, 2021 at his residence. Mr. Snyder was born March 16, 1945 in New Boston, Texas. He was retired from Lone Star Steel and as a Guard with the Department of Criminal Justice, Telford Unit and was a United States Army and Army National Guard Veteran. He was also a member of Berachah Church, Houston, Texas and is preceded in death by his parents Romey and Myrtle Snyder and several brothers and sisters.