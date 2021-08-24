Halfway events coming soon

(HALFWAY, OR) Live events are coming to Halfway.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Halfway:

Little Works Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 403 Main St, Joseph, OR

For this exhibit the Josephy Center is asking for little works of any 2D or 3D mediums that fit into an imaginary 7”x7”x7” box. Deadline is midnight!



The Nez Perce Story Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 403 Main St, Joseph, OR

Dates: Every Thursday, June 17 – August 26 Instructor: Rich Wandschneider Format: In-person Admission by donation An informal discussion about the Indians who once lived in the Wallowa: who they...

Curbside Dinners Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 3720 Birch St, Baker City, OR

List of Harvest Church Baker City upcoming events. Drive-thru Events by Harvest Church Baker City. Events - Curbside Dinners, Thursday Curbside Meals, WLBC FRE

Wallowa Lake Lodge Music On The Deck Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 60060 Wallowa Lake Hwy, Joseph, OR

Come for a toe tapping, hand clapping night of upbeat Appalachian-style string band and traditional mountain music! Musicians Laura Skovlin, Genavie Thomas, and Pat Cason will surely get your...

Baker County Longbeards, OR Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1896 2nd St, Baker City, OR

Baker County Longbeards, ORTickets:Single: $60.00Couple: $85.00Sponsor: $275.00Jake: $25.00Sponsor Table: $850.00Sponsor Couple: $300.00