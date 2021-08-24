Events on the Springer calendar

(SPRINGER, NM) Live events are coming to Springer.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Springer:

Mass of Christian Burial Raton, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 104 Buena Vista St, Raton, NM

Here is James Wade’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 15, 2021 we had to say goodbye to James Wade of Raton, New Mexico, born in...

Farmers’ Market Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3367 Mountain View Blvd, Angel Fire, NM

Angel Fire Resort Farmers’ Market Today’s musical guest: RJ Perez Come enjoy shopping al fresco at the Angel Fire Resort Farmers’ Market. Every Sunday from June 6 – September 5, the Farmers’...

An Evening Serenade Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 15 Cs Ranch Rd, Angel Fire, NM

Serenade in D Major, Op. 25 Ludwig van Beethoven Cello Quartet, Op. 1 “When the Night” Paul Wiancko Violin Sonata in A Major, Op. 47 “Kreutzer” Ludwig van Beethoven Tickets (prices increase on...

Live Music at Elements Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Country Club Dr, Angel Fire, NM

Musical Guest: MHC Enjoy flavorsome fare, delectable drinks, and merry-making music at Elements Fine Dining, located at the Angel Fire Country Club (open to the public).



Cool Summer Nights Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 3367 Mountain View Blvd, Angel Fire, NM

Tonight’s Artist: Katy P & The Business Music Opener: Music From Angel Fire Bring a lawn chair, some friends, and your dancing shoes! Cool Summer Nights Concert Series will offer free live music...