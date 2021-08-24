Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springer, NM

Events on the Springer calendar

Posted by 
Springer Bulletin
Springer Bulletin
 7 days ago

(SPRINGER, NM) Live events are coming to Springer.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Springer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m4ZsS_0bbPJ4y600

Mass of Christian Burial

Raton, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 104 Buena Vista St, Raton, NM

Here is James Wade’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 15, 2021 we had to say goodbye to James Wade of Raton, New Mexico, born in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v4CNN_0bbPJ4y600

Farmers’ Market

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3367 Mountain View Blvd, Angel Fire, NM

Angel Fire Resort Farmers’ Market Today’s musical guest: RJ Perez Come enjoy shopping al fresco at the Angel Fire Resort Farmers’ Market. Every Sunday from June 6 – September 5, the Farmers’...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZoCB_0bbPJ4y600

An Evening Serenade

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 15 Cs Ranch Rd, Angel Fire, NM

Serenade in D Major, Op. 25 Ludwig van Beethoven Cello Quartet, Op. 1 “When the Night” Paul Wiancko Violin Sonata in A Major, Op. 47 “Kreutzer” Ludwig van Beethoven Tickets (prices increase on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WpGm5_0bbPJ4y600

Live Music at Elements

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Country Club Dr, Angel Fire, NM

Musical Guest: MHC Enjoy flavorsome fare, delectable drinks, and merry-making music at Elements Fine Dining, located at the Angel Fire Country Club (open to the public).\n

Learn More

Cool Summer Nights

Angel Fire, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 3367 Mountain View Blvd, Angel Fire, NM

Tonight’s Artist: Katy P & The Business Music Opener: Music From Angel Fire Bring a lawn chair, some friends, and your dancing shoes! Cool Summer Nights Concert Series will offer free live music...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Springer Bulletin

Springer Bulletin

Springer, NM
10
Followers
185
Post
698
Views
ABOUT

With Springer Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springer, NM
State
New Mexico State
Raton, NM
Government
City
Raton, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wade
Person
Beethoven
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Angel Fire Resort#Live Events#Farmers#D Major#Elements Fine Dining
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Strong winds push California wildfire closer to Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Flames raced across treetops and through drought-stricken vegetation as firefighters scrambled Wednesday to keep a growing California wildfire from reaching a resort city at the southern tip of Lake Tahoe after evacuation orders were expanded to neighboring Nevada. Thick smoke from the Caldor Fire...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy