Melcher-Dallas calendar: Events coming up

(MELCHER-DALLAS, IA) Live events are lining up on the Melcher-Dallas calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Melcher-Dallas:

XSLR Winged Sprint at Knoxville presented by Nexus Fabrication Knoxville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Address: 1000 N Lincoln St, Knoxville, IA

Broadcast Link XSLR (Cross Series League Racing) combine multiple disciplines through a single season! This season features GT3, Winged Sprint, NASCAR Next Gen and Off Road Pro 4 cars/trucks...

Cooking For A Cause Knoxville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

The Knoxville First United Methodist Church is having a meal program called Cooking For a Cause. This is a program to help families who may be financially stretched with a free meal per month...

Knoxville Farmers Market Knoxville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 809 W Rock Island St, Knoxville, IA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 22 - October 9, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PMTuesdays, 3PM - 5:30PMLocation: On the Square, West Rock Island Street

Praise Service Bussey, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

The Union Liberty Church in rural Bussey will hold a Praise Service on Sunday August 29th with the Briggs Family at 6:00pm. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the service.

Strength to Prevent Falls Class Indianola, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2204 W 2nd Ave, Indianola, IA

Each year 35% of adults over the age of 65 fall at least onceduring their daily activities. Falling significantly increases the risk of fractures in the wrist, hip, and ankle which can lead to...