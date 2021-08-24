Cancel
Franklin, VT

Coming soon: Franklin events

Franklin Updates
Franklin Updates
 7 days ago

(FRANKLIN, VT) Live events are lining up on the Franklin calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Franklin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18N2ho_0bbPJ0RC00

National Clean-Up Day

Saint Albans, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 387 Lake Road, SAINT ALBANS, VT 05478

Please join the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in cleaning up St. Albans Town!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aAUar_0bbPJ0RC00

VT Bluegrass Pioneers

Fairfield, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 53 School St, Fairfield, VT

The VT Bluegrass Pioneers is an exciting band that unites the talents of some of Vermont’s veteran and best-known bluegrass musicians: brothers “Banjo” Dan and Willy Lindner – co-founders of the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H297U_0bbPJ0RC00

Curbside Craft: Dino Pencil Holder

Highgate Center, Highgate, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 17 Mill Hill Rd, Highgate Center, VT

This week's craft is a dinosaur pencil holder for back-to-school!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u4Ugm_0bbPJ0RC00

Back at the Abbey!

Enosburg Falls, Enosburg, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Are you looking for steak? Seafood? Pasta? Burgers?🍔🥩🦐🥗🌮🍕🍗🍛🥨 Well, the Abbey has all that and more!! Join me Friday night for a night of all your favorite tunes!! It’s bound to be a night...

Franklin Updates

Franklin Updates

Franklin, VT
With Franklin Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

