Norfork, AR

Norfork events coming up

Norfork Updates
Norfork Updates
 7 days ago

(NORFORK, AR) Live events are lining up on the Norfork calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Norfork:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11dwiO_0bbPIzrX00

Vertigo Rehabilitation for Women

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Learning Session at Schliemann Center for Women with speaker Jason Smith, DPT, BRMC Physical Therapy 1 pm. We will be discussing how Vestibular Rehabilitation is an exercise-based program...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qN4xT_0bbPIzrX00

Senior Citizens Day - Sponsored by Garland Insurance

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1507 Fairgrounds Dr, Mountain Home, AR

Fair Admission provided to all Senior Citizens over the age of 65 courtesy of Troy Garland and Garland Insurance. Contact Garland Insurance at 870-425-0303 for free pass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nEVgp_0bbPIzrX00

Getting Ahead Class

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1042 Highland Cir, Mountain Home, AR

To register for this class, please contact Kati South or Jennifer Tribble at 870-499-7565.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25s7Ej_0bbPIzrX00

Rock the Barn

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2545 Hwy 5 N, Mountain Home, AR 72653

Rock the Barn is the seventh annual fundraiser for the Mruk Family Education Center on Aging of Baxter Regional Medical Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TcyM7_0bbPIzrX00

Dishing Up Senior Nutrition Club

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Address: 624 Hospital Dr, Mountain Home, AR

Good vs Bad Fat. Jodi Bodenhamer RN, CDCES, Reppell Diabetes Center Find out more »

