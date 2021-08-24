Live events Kirklin — what’s coming up
(KIRKLIN, IN) Kirklin has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kirklin:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 100 Golf Preserve Lane, Frankfort, IN 46041
Meet Dr. Jeff, Animal Planet's Rocky Mountain Vet at the Humane Society of Clinton County's Patio Paw-ty. All proceeds benefit the animals
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 259 South 3rd Street, Frankfort, IN 46041
A Fighting Chance Self Defense Workshop taught by Chad Finnerty.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 28153 W Ditch Rd, Sheridan, IN
Is grape harvesting on your bucket list? Join John as he harvests the Seyval this year! Help bring in the harvest and enjoy lunch with a glass of wine included (with the experience with wine...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 28153 W Ditch Rd., Sheridan, IN 46069
Kathryn Cain joins us in September to discuss her book, "The Prophecy"!
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Address: 1600 N Lebanon St, Lebanon, IN
This summer we are gearing up for tons of FLICKS & FUN with our summer promos! Here's a snippet of some of the promotions that vary across each location: $3.99 Wednesdays!: ALL first shows on...
Comments / 0