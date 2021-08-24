Cancel
Kirklin, IN

Live events Kirklin — what’s coming up

Kirklin News Watch
Kirklin News Watch
 7 days ago

(KIRKLIN, IN) Kirklin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kirklin:

Patio "Paw-ty"

Frankfort, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 Golf Preserve Lane, Frankfort, IN 46041

Meet Dr. Jeff, Animal Planet's Rocky Mountain Vet at the Humane Society of Clinton County's Patio Paw-ty. All proceeds benefit the animals

A Fighting Chance Self Defense Workshop (Afternoon Session)

Frankfort, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 259 South 3rd Street, Frankfort, IN 46041

A Fighting Chance Self Defense Workshop taught by Chad Finnerty.

Seyval Grape Harvest: A Bucket List Event

Sheridan, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 28153 W Ditch Rd, Sheridan, IN

Is grape harvesting on your bucket list? Join John as he harvests the Seyval this year! Help bring in the harvest and enjoy lunch with a glass of wine included (with the experience with wine...

Read between the Wines Book Club

Sheridan, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 28153 W Ditch Rd., Sheridan, IN 46069

Kathryn Cain joins us in September to discuss her book, "The Prophecy"!

Summer Flicks and Fun - Lebanon 7

Lebanon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 1600 N Lebanon St, Lebanon, IN

This summer we are gearing up for tons of FLICKS & FUN with our summer promos! Here's a snippet of some of the promotions that vary across each location: $3.99 Wednesdays!: ALL first shows on...

