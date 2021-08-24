Cancel
Dodson, LA

Dodson calendar: Coming events

Dodson Updates
Dodson Updates
 7 days ago

(DODSON, LA) Dodson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dodson:

Back to School Cakes

Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 203 W Alabama Ave, Ruston, LA

Back to school was never more fun than when someone brought treats. April McNeil, Be Humble: It's Only Pie, is treating your kids, ages 5-12, to school themed cakes and decorations. The event will...

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Ruston

Ruston, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Ruston, LA 71272

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Create the Perfect Charcuterie Board

Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 203 W Alabama Ave, Ruston, LA

Join us for a night of fun as culinary artist April McNeil, Be Humble It's Just Pie, shows you how to create the perfect charcuterie board. Food, beverages and board are included. The event will...

Ruston Farmers' Market

Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 220 E Mississippi Ave, Ruston, LA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 9AM - 1pmLocation:220 East Mississippi Avenue

Charcuterie and Sip

Ruston, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 203 West Alabama Avenue, Ruston, LA 71270

Bring your friends or significant other and enjoy food, wine and music as you learn how to create the perfect charcuterie board.

