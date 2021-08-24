Live events coming up in Midville

(MIDVILLE, GA) Live events are lining up on the Midville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Midville:

Restore The Broken in Swainsboro, GA Swainsboro, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 532 W Church St, Swainsboro, GA

Restore The Broken Events - We will be singing, baptizing and Praising the almighty name of the Lord!! About this Event We will be singing, baptizing and Praising the almighty name of the Lord on...

Virtual Storytime with Angela Midville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 149 Trout St, Midville, GA

Watch Family Storytime on Facebook or on Youtube! We will be singing, dancing, reading a story and doing a craft.

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL REGISTRATION Millen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 442 Recreation Dr, Millen, GA

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL REGISTRATION AGES 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U, 17U age control date: Sept. 1, 2021 $50.00 REGISTRATION FEE REGISTER AUGUST 2-31

KT Team Sporting Clay Shoot Garfield, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Individual and Team Sporting Clay Event to support the KT Team’s mission of providing outdoor activities to physically challenged individuals. The event activities will also include breakfast...

Bustling Bats Millen, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 1053 Magnolia Springs Rd, Millen, GA

It's International Bat Night! Help us celebrate this incredible animal with a fun craft and interpretive talk. We'll learn about the ecological importance of this curious flying mammal, as well...