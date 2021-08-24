Live events Bingham — what’s coming up

(BINGHAM, ME) Bingham is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bingham area:

Awookening North Anson, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1 weeks drive, North Anson, ME 04958

A one of a kind gathering in New England. Our annual festival where we celebrate awakenings and more importantly our creators.

Bowhunter Safety Traditional Course- Skowhegan Skowhegan, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 857 East River Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976

Tradition 2-day Bowhunter safety course. Day 1: September 1, 6p-9p Day 2: September 11, 8a-4p

DLS @ The Marshall West Forks, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2787 US-201, West Forks, ME

DLS returns to The Marshall in The Forks! come join us for a night of great music drinks and dancing!

Up To Camp Adventure — Maine Yoga Adventures Embden, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Join MYA for some wicked fun traditional Maine camp style on Embden Lake and beyond… The adventure begins with a short hike to take in the beauty of Houston Brook Falls, a magical, tucked away...

Bartlettyarns Weekly Special — Maine Yarn Cruise Harmony, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 20 Water St, Harmony, ME

Bartlettyarns Farm Blend Roving’s ½ Pound Packages. Buy 6/Get 1 FREE! Limited to stock on hand and retail sales only.