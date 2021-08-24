Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winston-salem, NC

RAMKAT Announces New Venue COVID Protocols & Upcoming Show Schedule!

Yes Weekly
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the recent rise in COVID-19 infections in Winston-Salem, across North Carolina and throughout the country due to the Delta variant, beginning this Friday, August 27, 2021, all patrons and staff attending and working events at The Ramkat & Gas Hill Drinking Room will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 OR a negative PCR lab test result from 48 hours prior to the scheduled event you wish to attend, along with a matching photo ID. At-home rapid tests will not be accepted.

www.yesweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, NC
State
Michigan State
Winston-salem, NC
Health
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Government
City
Denver, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Snider
Person
Bruce Hampton
Person
Sara Watkins
Person
Merle Haggard
Person
David Allan Coe
Person
Waylon Jennings
Person
Jerry Jeff Walker
Person
Neal Casal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ramkat Todd Snider#The Crimson Idol#The Associated Press#Ap#Npr Music#Detroit Free Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Guitar
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Judge will approve Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said on Wednesday he would approve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, clearing a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits and shielding the company's wealthy Sackler family owners from future opioid litigation. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said that with small...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Gusty winds, bone-dry conditions fuel California fire near Lake Tahoe

CARSON CITY, Nev., Sept 1 (Reuters) - Gusty winds and bone-dry conditions challenged firefighters on Wednesday as they tried to slow the spread of a raging wildfire that threatened homes and businesses near Lake Tahoe, a popular resort destination in California's Sierra Nevada range. The Caldor fire, burning since mid-August...

Comments / 0

Community Policy