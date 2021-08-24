RAMKAT Announces New Venue COVID Protocols & Upcoming Show Schedule!

With the recent rise in COVID-19 infections in Winston-Salem, across North Carolina and throughout the country due to the Delta variant, beginning this Friday, August 27, 2021, all patrons and staff attending and working events at The Ramkat & Gas Hill Drinking Room will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 OR a negative PCR lab test result from 48 hours prior to the scheduled event you wish to attend, along with a matching photo ID. At-home rapid tests will not be accepted.