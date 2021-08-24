Presque Isle calendar: What's coming up
(PRESQUE ISLE, MI) Live events are coming to Presque Isle.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Presque Isle:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 109 N 2nd Ave Suite 300, Alpena, MI
We will be cooking a yummy summer dish using ingredients from our local farms.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 701 Woodward Ave, Alpena, MI
Level: Intermediate 3.0-4.0 Lead Pro: DJ Howard Dates/Times: August 30, 2021 PM Session II: Mastering the Midcourt 1:00pm-4:00pm August 31, 2021 AM Session I: Dinking 9:00am-12:00pm PM Session II...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Sit · Relax · Paint with us at Cobbygoose- the place to paint and more! Now located in the Harborside Mall, right next to Save-A-Lot.Book your table reservation for in studio painting today...
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 2483 U.S. 23, #S, Alpena, MI 49707
Bring your partner, spouse or best friend to Massage Works and learn how to give each other massages.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 1302 S State Ave, Alpena, MI
Season:Summer Market Hours : July 7, 2021 - October 20, 2021Wednesday, 8am - 1pmLocation:Mich-e-ke-wis Park, 1302 State Street
