Presque Isle calendar: What's coming up

(PRESQUE ISLE, MI) Live events are coming to Presque Isle.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Presque Isle:

Community Enrichment: Art in the Loft Summer Send Off Alpena, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 109 N 2nd Ave Suite 300, Alpena, MI

We will be cooking a yummy summer dish using ingredients from our local farms.

Alpena, MI 3 Hour Clinics Alpena, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 701 Woodward Ave, Alpena, MI

Level: Intermediate 3.0-4.0 Lead Pro: DJ Howard Dates/Times: August 30, 2021 PM Session II: Mastering the Midcourt 1:00pm-4:00pm August 31, 2021 AM Session I: Dinking 9:00am-12:00pm PM Session II...

Table Reservation Alpena, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Sit · Relax · Paint with us at Cobbygoose- the place to paint and more! Now located in the Harborside Mall, right next to Save-A-Lot.Book your table reservation for in studio painting today...

Knead a Friend Alpena, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2483 U.S. 23, #S, Alpena, MI 49707

Bring your partner, spouse or best friend to Massage Works and learn how to give each other massages.

Alpena Farmers Market Alpena, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1302 S State Ave, Alpena, MI

Season:Summer Market Hours : July 7, 2021 - October 20, 2021Wednesday, 8am - 1pmLocation:Mich-e-ke-wis Park, 1302 State Street