Trout Creek, MT

Trout Creek events calendar

Trout Creek Bulletin
Trout Creek Bulletin
 7 days ago

(TROUT CREEK, MT) Live events are coming to Trout Creek.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Trout Creek:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r1bV9_0bbPIhDh00

St. Maries vs Kellogg - High School Football 2021

Kellogg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2 Jacobs Gulch Rd, Kellogg, ID

St. Maries vs Kellogg - High School Football The Kellogg (ID) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. St. Maries (ID) on Friday, August 27 @ 4:00 pm PDT Kellogg High School...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xFRZl_0bbPIhDh00

Shakespeare in the Park: Cymbeline

Plains, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 30 River Rd W, Plains, MT

Britain is divided and on the brink of disaster! When the only living heir to the throne, Innogen, marries a lowborn gentleman, Posthumus, in secret against her stepmother's wishes, the queen...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uhXeg_0bbPIhDh00

MICKEY UTLEY BAND AT THE RIVER ROADHOUSE!!

Trout Creek, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

LIVE CONCERT BY THIS AMAZING BAND STRAIGHT OUT OF TENNESSEE!! They played the 4th of July in Thompson Falls and will be back to put on an amazing show at the RIVER ROADHOUSE!! ADMISSION AT THE...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bL4jU_0bbPIhDh00

Plains Farmers' Market

Plains, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

This event listing provided for the Plains community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25vjct_0bbPIhDh00

Ride & Dine at Silver Mountain

Kellogg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 610 Bunker Ave, Kellogg, ID

Every Friday starting June 25th, enjoy a scenic gondola ride, a live music performance, and a savory BBQ meal on top of Silver Mountain. Lift ticket is included in the price. Menu consists of...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Trout Creek, MT
With Trout Creek Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

