Trout Creek events calendar

(TROUT CREEK, MT) Live events are coming to Trout Creek.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Trout Creek:

St. Maries vs Kellogg - High School Football 2021 Kellogg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2 Jacobs Gulch Rd, Kellogg, ID

St. Maries vs Kellogg - High School Football The Kellogg (ID) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. St. Maries (ID) on Friday, August 27 @ 4:00 pm PDT Kellogg High School...

Shakespeare in the Park: Cymbeline Plains, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 30 River Rd W, Plains, MT

Britain is divided and on the brink of disaster! When the only living heir to the throne, Innogen, marries a lowborn gentleman, Posthumus, in secret against her stepmother's wishes, the queen...

MICKEY UTLEY BAND AT THE RIVER ROADHOUSE!! Trout Creek, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

LIVE CONCERT BY THIS AMAZING BAND STRAIGHT OUT OF TENNESSEE!! They played the 4th of July in Thompson Falls and will be back to put on an amazing show at the RIVER ROADHOUSE!! ADMISSION AT THE...

Plains Farmers' Market Plains, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

This event listing provided for the Plains community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

Ride & Dine at Silver Mountain Kellogg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 610 Bunker Ave, Kellogg, ID

Every Friday starting June 25th, enjoy a scenic gondola ride, a live music performance, and a savory BBQ meal on top of Silver Mountain. Lift ticket is included in the price. Menu consists of...