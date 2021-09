Former International Olympic Committee president Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79.The IOC announced his death on Sunday, with current incumbent Thomas Bach saying: “His joy in sport was infectious.”During Rogge’s 12-year tenure from 2001 to 2013, he awarded the 2012 Games to London having also competed at three Olympics for Belgium as a sailor in 1968, 1972 and 1976.His sailing career saw him win 16 national titles, while he also played rugby for Belgium. He became the IOC’s honorary president after leaving the post in 2013.“First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and being with athletes –...