Cambridge, NE

Cambridge events coming up

Posted by 
Cambridge News Alert
Cambridge News Alert
 7 days ago

(CAMBRIDGE, NE) Live events are coming to Cambridge.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cambridge:

Blu-Jet Ripper

Curtis, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Blu-Jet Ripper, 8.00-16 Front Tires, 3 Point Hitch, 6 Rows, 30" Spacing, SN: 003373

LRHC Legacy Golf Tournament

Elwood, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 74839 US-283, Elwood, NE

SAVE THE DATE Lexington Regional Health Center is excited to announce their first LRHC Legacy Golf Tournament! Date: Saturday, August 28th Location: Lakeside Golf Club, Elwood, NE Contact: Brenna...

"Up in Smoke" on the Blackwater

Oberlin, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

BBQ Cook-off. Categories include: Ribs, Pork Butt, Brisket, Beans & Open Meat category. Trophies awarded. There is limited camping. The public is invited to join us for the World's best BBQ Dinner...

Cambridge News Alert

Cambridge News Alert

Cambridge, NE
With Cambridge News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

