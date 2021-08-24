Coming soon: Fairchild events

(FAIRCHILD, WI) Fairchild has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairchild:

Packers VS Vikings Week (Labor Day Weekend) Osseo, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 50483 Oak Grove Rd, Osseo, WI

Celebrate the Labor Day 2021 Weekend in Osseo, Wisconsin with fun events & activities. Explore concerts, parties, adventure trips, parade and a lot more & make the weekend off on Labor Day count.

Collective Joy & Deep Belonging: Returning to Community Through Dance Willard, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: W8303 Mann Rd, Willard, WI

Retreat led by Emily Jarrett Hughes Featuring live music with Greg Herriges Outdoors at the Christine Center $200 plus meals and lodging (camping, hermitage, or lodge). Restore your connections to...

Tao in Summer Willard, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: W8303 Mann Rd, Willard, WI

Summer! Nature’s time of overflowing abundance. The season that calls us to leave the house and dance in the warm embrace of sky and earth and expansive being. In the summer, the Tao is expressing...

Will Fest 2021 Alma Center, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: W13072 ST RD 121, Alma Center, WI 54611

Join us on Saturday, September 25 for live music, food and drinks to honor our friend Will Prindle.

Crafts Show & Kids Merrillan, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Friday: 12p Camping check-in, $20/day 12p Vendor check-in, $10 weekend 5p Classic Car Show & Shine— Free Dusk - Drive in Movie, Free 11p Camper check-in ends Saturday: 8a-10a Vendor Set up, $10...