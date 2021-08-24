Cancel
Rangeley, ME

Rangeley events coming up

Rangeley News Beat
Rangeley News Beat
 7 days ago

(RANGELEY, ME) Live events are coming to Rangeley.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rangeley:

Lawroweld Triathlon

Weld, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 288 West Side Rd, Weld, ME

The Lawroweld Triathlon is on Sunday August 29, 2021. It includes the following events: TEAM SPRINT TRIATHLON, SENIOR KIDS TRIATHLON, JUNIOR KIDS TRIATHLON, and INDIVIDUAL SPRINT TRIATHLON.

The Rangeley Community Chorus Featuring The PEPS

Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2493 Main St, Rangeley, ME

The Rangeley Community Chorus is a group of twenty-five plus members which includes both year-round and seasonal residents of the Rangeley area plus members from surrounding towns. Membership in...

Sacred Movement Nature Yoga

Andover, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 51 Akers Way, Andover, ME

Begin your day with Sacred Movement in a gentle outside yoga practice. You will be guided by Ravin through a mellow, yet personally challenging Yoga and Sacred Movement class. Ravin will perform...

Sunday Brunch

Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 976 Saddleback Mountain Rd, Rangeley, ME

We're taking "brunching hard" to a whole new level with a brunch buffet, bloody mary and mimosa bar, plus sweeping views of the mountain! Grab your friends and family and come check it out. The...

Summer Apres Series

Carrabassett Valley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 5092 Access Rd, Carrabassett Valley, ME

Enjoy a little live music outside on the Beach, complete with a frosty Maine microbrew during the Summer Après Series, featuring four performances by up and coming artists on the Beach, plus tap...

Comments / 0

