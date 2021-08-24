Stratford calendar: Events coming up

(STRATFORD, CA) Live events are lining up on the Stratford calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stratford:

Elisabeth Gillio Hanford, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 501 N Douty St, Hanford, CA

Celebrate the life of Elisabeth Gillio, leave a kind word or memory and get funeral service information care of People's Funeral Chapel.

Family Fun Night! Hanford, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 219 W Lacey Blvd, Hanford, CA

It's FAMILY FUN NIGHT at Thursday Night Market Place. In honor of Wyland Gomes' Birthday, your children can enjoy FREE train rides, pony rides, carousel rides and snow cones! Wyland was 10 years...

4th Annual Legends of Lemoore Cemetery Walk Lemoore, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1441 North Lemoore Avenue, Lemoore, CA 93245

A live history presentation by local actors portraying our early pioneers by the Sarah A. Mooney Museum.

Lemoore Lions Brewfest Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 852 Fox St, Lemoore, CA

BREWFEST TIME The Lemoore Lions Club is launching the Original Premier Summer Festival. It's that time again to Drink, Eat and be Merry while supporting the Lemoore Lions Club. Featuring live...