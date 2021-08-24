Cancel
Stratford, CA

Stratford calendar: Events coming up

(STRATFORD, CA) Live events are lining up on the Stratford calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stratford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MXqfI_0bbPIXLJ00

Elisabeth Gillio

Hanford, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 501 N Douty St, Hanford, CA

Celebrate the life of Elisabeth Gillio, leave a kind word or memory and get funeral service information care of People's Funeral Chapel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09QQsQ_0bbPIXLJ00

Family Fun Night!

Hanford, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 219 W Lacey Blvd, Hanford, CA

It's FAMILY FUN NIGHT at Thursday Night Market Place. In honor of Wyland Gomes' Birthday, your children can enjoy FREE train rides, pony rides, carousel rides and snow cones! Wyland was 10 years...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xuV9C_0bbPIXLJ00

4th Annual Legends of Lemoore Cemetery Walk

Lemoore, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1441 North Lemoore Avenue, Lemoore, CA 93245

A live history presentation by local actors portraying our early pioneers by the Sarah A. Mooney Museum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jv5Xr_0bbPIXLJ00

Lemoore Lions Brewfest

Lemoore, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 852 Fox St, Lemoore, CA

BREWFEST TIME The Lemoore Lions Club is launching the Original Premier Summer Festival. It's that time again to Drink, Eat and be Merry while supporting the Lemoore Lions Club. Featuring live...

ABOUT

With Stratford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

