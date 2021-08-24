Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hoxie, KS

Hoxie calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Hoxie News Flash
Hoxie News Flash
 7 days ago

(HOXIE, KS) Live events are coming to Hoxie.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hoxie:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o5xX2_0bbPIToP00

FSB Customer Appreciation & Community Celebration

Oakley, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Center Ave, Oakley, KS

Join the Farmers State Bank of Oakley for our Customer Appreciation and Community Celebration event on August 28! Farmers State Bank Customer Appreciation: Customers are invited to a social hour...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RrsO5_0bbPIToP00

Gem Lions Club Annual Hog Roast - Gem KS

Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 285 E 5th St, Colby, KS

The community is invited to attend the Gem Lions Club Annual Hog Roast, Wed. Aug. 25, 2021 from 5 - 8 pm at the Gem Community Building. Free will donation for the meal. We will have great food...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N9Ms7_0bbPIToP00

Prairie Museum at the Sunflower Festival

Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1905 S Franklin Ave, Colby, KS

Look for us at the Sunflower Festival. We’ll be selling fresh-squeezed lemonade and offering a children’s activity.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xjwFw_0bbPIToP00

TCHS JV Tennis at Trego

WaKeeney, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1200 Russell Ave, WaKeeney, KS

TCHS JV Tennis plays in their matches of the 2020-21 school year.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Hoxie News Flash

Hoxie News Flash

Hoxie, KS
7
Followers
184
Post
430
Views
ABOUT

With Hoxie News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Colby, KS
City
Hoxie, KS
City
Oakley, KS
City
Wakeeney, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ks Join#Franklin Ave Colby#Ks Look#Ks Tchs Jv Tennis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy