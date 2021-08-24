Hoxie calendar: Events coming up

(HOXIE, KS) Live events are coming to Hoxie.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hoxie:

FSB Customer Appreciation & Community Celebration Oakley, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Center Ave, Oakley, KS

Join the Farmers State Bank of Oakley for our Customer Appreciation and Community Celebration event on August 28! Farmers State Bank Customer Appreciation: Customers are invited to a social hour...

Gem Lions Club Annual Hog Roast - Gem KS Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 285 E 5th St, Colby, KS

The community is invited to attend the Gem Lions Club Annual Hog Roast, Wed. Aug. 25, 2021 from 5 - 8 pm at the Gem Community Building. Free will donation for the meal. We will have great food...

Prairie Museum at the Sunflower Festival Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1905 S Franklin Ave, Colby, KS

Look for us at the Sunflower Festival. We’ll be selling fresh-squeezed lemonade and offering a children’s activity.

TCHS JV Tennis at Trego WaKeeney, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1200 Russell Ave, WaKeeney, KS

TCHS JV Tennis plays in their matches of the 2020-21 school year.