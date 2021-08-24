Cancel
Garden Valley, ID

Garden Valley calendar: What's coming up

Garden Valley News Flash
Garden Valley News Flash
 7 days ago

(GARDEN VALLEY, ID) Garden Valley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Garden Valley area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZYqNg_0bbPISvg00

Experience Idaho Expo

Garden City, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 5610 N Glenwood St, Boise, ID 83714

Come explore the incredible local businesses, people and products that make Idaho a great place to call home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FunrK_0bbPISvg00

Jeff Crosby Band! LIVE AT THE GOLD MINE!

Idaho City, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 3867 Idaho 21, Idaho City, ID 83631

Jeff Crosby Band LIVE AT THE GOLD MINE! Trailer Park Stage will be lighting up Idaho City on a Friday night!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ZQ3W_0bbPISvg00

Alpha Nursery and Garden Center Farmer's Market

Cascade, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 12 Alpha Ln, Cascade, ID

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Wednesdays, 10am - 1pmSaturdays, 3:30pm - 5pm Location: 12 Alpha Lane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KS5eL_0bbPISvg00

Gem State Comic Con 2022

Garden City, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Address: 5610 North Glenwood Street, Garden City, ID 83714

Gem State Comic Con is Idaho's pop culture and comic convention. Pop Culture Fun for Everyone!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uzzER_0bbPISvg00

Jack Pine Round Up Bull’s & Bronc’s

Idaho City, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3867 ID-21, Idaho City, ID

The 2nd Annual Jack Pine Round Up Bull’s & Bronc’s will be held on Friday, August 27th – Saturday, August 28th, 2021 in Idaho City, Idaho. This Idaho City rodeo is held at Gold Dust Arena and...

Garden Valley News Flash

Garden Valley News Flash

Garden Valley, ID
With Garden Valley News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

