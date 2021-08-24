Garden Valley calendar: What's coming up

(GARDEN VALLEY, ID) Garden Valley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Garden Valley area:

Experience Idaho Expo Garden City, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 5610 N Glenwood St, Boise, ID 83714

Come explore the incredible local businesses, people and products that make Idaho a great place to call home.

Jeff Crosby Band! LIVE AT THE GOLD MINE! Idaho City, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 3867 Idaho 21, Idaho City, ID 83631

Jeff Crosby Band LIVE AT THE GOLD MINE! Trailer Park Stage will be lighting up Idaho City on a Friday night!

Alpha Nursery and Garden Center Farmer's Market Cascade, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 12 Alpha Ln, Cascade, ID

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Wednesdays, 10am - 1pmSaturdays, 3:30pm - 5pm Location: 12 Alpha Lane

Gem State Comic Con 2022 Garden City, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Address: 5610 North Glenwood Street, Garden City, ID 83714

Gem State Comic Con is Idaho's pop culture and comic convention. Pop Culture Fun for Everyone!

Jack Pine Round Up Bull’s & Bronc’s Idaho City, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3867 ID-21, Idaho City, ID

The 2nd Annual Jack Pine Round Up Bull’s & Bronc’s will be held on Friday, August 27th – Saturday, August 28th, 2021 in Idaho City, Idaho. This Idaho City rodeo is held at Gold Dust Arena and...