Garden Valley calendar: What's coming up
(GARDEN VALLEY, ID) Garden Valley has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Garden Valley area:
Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM
Address: 5610 N Glenwood St, Boise, ID 83714
Come explore the incredible local businesses, people and products that make Idaho a great place to call home.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 3867 Idaho 21, Idaho City, ID 83631
Jeff Crosby Band LIVE AT THE GOLD MINE! Trailer Park Stage will be lighting up Idaho City on a Friday night!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 12 Alpha Ln, Cascade, ID
Season: Year Round Market Hours: Wednesdays, 10am - 1pmSaturdays, 3:30pm - 5pm Location: 12 Alpha Lane
Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 04:00 PM
Address: 5610 North Glenwood Street, Garden City, ID 83714
Gem State Comic Con is Idaho's pop culture and comic convention. Pop Culture Fun for Everyone!
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 3867 ID-21, Idaho City, ID
The 2nd Annual Jack Pine Round Up Bull’s & Bronc’s will be held on Friday, August 27th – Saturday, August 28th, 2021 in Idaho City, Idaho. This Idaho City rodeo is held at Gold Dust Arena and...
