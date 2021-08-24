September 15 is final day for Southeastern students to apply for fall 2021 graduation
HAMMOND – The final day for Southeastern Louisiana University students to apply to graduate in fall 2021 is Sept. 15, the university announced today. Students who do not submit the fee and application by Sept. 15 will not be considered a degree candidate for the fall 2021 term. The $25 application fee must be paid directly to the Controller’s Office, located on North Campus in the Main Annex Building, prior to completing the graduation application.www.southeastern.edu
