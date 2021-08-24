Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkdale, WI

Live events on the horizon in Arkdale

Posted by 
Arkdale News Beat
Arkdale News Beat
 7 days ago

(ARKDALE, WI) Arkdale has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Arkdale area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lCVPw_0bbPILzp00

Howard "Guitar" Luedtke & Blue Max

Nekoosa, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: N16105 County Rd G, Nekoosa, WI

Come on out and hear Howard "Guitar" Luedtke & Blue Max rock the HOUSE!!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W9fw6_0bbPILzp00

Sunday Afternoon - Beginner Session at Dyracuse Recreational Park

Nekoosa, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1047 County Rd O, Nekoosa, WI

Please join us at our learn to ride clinic hosted by Rapid Angels Motorcycle Club and Town of Rome in Nekoosa. Our clinics are geared for new and beginner riders ages 4-17. Youth Off Road Riders...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1umUOl_0bbPILzp00

Gripping Sanity at The Old Mill

Arkdale, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1562 WI-21, Arkdale, WI

Come out for some great food, music, and fun You may also like the following events from Gripping Sanity

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yv1hM_0bbPILzp00

150th Anniversary Tomah Fire Department Celebration

Arkdale, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 916 WI-13 Trunk, Arkdale, WI

Celebrate the Tomah Fire Departments 150 years with the Desperate Otto's 4:30 You may also like the following events from Desperate Ottos

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G4VKE_0bbPILzp00

Dueling Pianos

Nekoosa, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1497 Alpine Dr, Nekoosa, WI

Dueling Pianos at Hoozels at The Lakes, 1497 Alpine Drive, New Rome, WI 54457, Arkdale, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

Arkdale News Beat

Arkdale News Beat

Arkdale, WI
38
Followers
233
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Arkdale News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arkdale, WI
City
Tomah, WI
City
Nekoosa, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#New Rome#Dueling Pianos#N16105 County Rd G#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy