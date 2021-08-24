Live events on the horizon in Arkdale

(ARKDALE, WI) Arkdale has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Arkdale area:

Howard "Guitar" Luedtke & Blue Max Nekoosa, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: N16105 County Rd G, Nekoosa, WI

Come on out and hear Howard "Guitar" Luedtke & Blue Max rock the HOUSE!!!

Sunday Afternoon - Beginner Session at Dyracuse Recreational Park Nekoosa, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1047 County Rd O, Nekoosa, WI

Please join us at our learn to ride clinic hosted by Rapid Angels Motorcycle Club and Town of Rome in Nekoosa. Our clinics are geared for new and beginner riders ages 4-17. Youth Off Road Riders...

Gripping Sanity at The Old Mill Arkdale, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1562 WI-21, Arkdale, WI

Come out for some great food, music, and fun You may also like the following events from Gripping Sanity

150th Anniversary Tomah Fire Department Celebration Arkdale, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 916 WI-13 Trunk, Arkdale, WI

Celebrate the Tomah Fire Departments 150 years with the Desperate Otto's 4:30 You may also like the following events from Desperate Ottos

Dueling Pianos Nekoosa, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1497 Alpine Dr, Nekoosa, WI

Dueling Pianos at Hoozels at The Lakes, 1497 Alpine Drive, New Rome, WI 54457, Arkdale, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm