Hammond, LA

Southeastern to host Terrell Conference for mental health practitioners

southeastern.edu
 9 days ago

FOURTH ANNUAL TERRELL CONFERENCE SCHEDULED - The University Counseling Center at Southeastern Louisiana University will sponsor the fourth Annual Terrell Conference for mental health practitioners Sept.10, in the university’s Grand Ballroom, located in the Student Union. Guest conference speaker is Thomas “Tommy” Estis, who will present “Ethics, the Foundation for All Counseling and Clinical Work; Counseling Made Easy.”

www.southeastern.edu

