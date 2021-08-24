Charles Tarantino, age 46, of Wake Village, Texas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 22, 2021. Charles was born November 2, 1974 in Talihina, Oklahoma. He was employed with United Parcel Service (UPS) and a member of Harmony Grove Church. Charles loved life to the fullest, his family was always his first priority. Any sporting event or activity his children were involved in, he was there to coach them along the way. He was also an avid Texas Long Horn fan. He is preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Tarantino, one sister, Kristen Williams and one brother, Anthony Tarantino.