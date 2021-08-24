Cancel
Kinsley, KS

Live events on the horizon in Kinsley

Kinsley Updates
Kinsley Updates
 7 days ago

(KINSLEY, KS) Kinsley is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kinsley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cfymh_0bbPIC3I00

Face-to-Face-Dating Ludwigshafen

Haviland, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: Bismarckstraße 28, 67059 Ludwigshafen

1 Abend, 3 Bars, 18 Leute. 1,5 pro Bar. Offline-Dating, kein speeddating. Ein 6er-Tisch pro Bar. Keine 1 zu Situationen. Beim Face-to-Face-

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jUN78_0bbPIC3I00

Youth Explosion

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2012 1st Ave, Dodge City, KS

Everyone is welcome for this FREE event! Saturday, August 28 @ The Alley from 2:00 - 8:00pm Sunday, 29th Bilingual Service @ 11:00am Sunday, 29th @ 6:30pm Youth Service 2012 1st Ave FREE FOOD...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VULz8_0bbPIC3I00

Dodge City Farmers Market

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: Open June, 2021Saturday, 7am - 12pm Location:Front Street Between 1st and 2nd Avenue

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I1RoG_0bbPIC3I00

2021 Southwest Kansas Bar Association Annual Meeting

Dodge City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 4100 West Comanche Street, Dodge City, KS 67801

LOCATION CHANGE: This year's meeting will be held at Boot Hill Casino & Resort Conference Center

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47RiNc_0bbPIC3I00

Saturday, 9th Annual Jerry Soderberg Memorial

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 11322 110 Rd, Dodge City, KS

IMCA Weekly Classes: Sprints, Modifieds, Northern Sport Mods, Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks

Learn More

Kinsley Updates

Kinsley Updates

Kinsley, KS
With Kinsley Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

