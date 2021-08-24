Live events on the horizon in Kinsley

(KINSLEY, KS) Kinsley is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kinsley:

Face-to-Face-Dating Ludwigshafen Haviland, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: Bismarckstraße 28, 67059 Ludwigshafen

1 Abend, 3 Bars, 18 Leute. 1,5 pro Bar. Offline-Dating, kein speeddating. Ein 6er-Tisch pro Bar. Keine 1 zu Situationen. Beim Face-to-Face-

Youth Explosion Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2012 1st Ave, Dodge City, KS

Everyone is welcome for this FREE event! Saturday, August 28 @ The Alley from 2:00 - 8:00pm Sunday, 29th Bilingual Service @ 11:00am Sunday, 29th @ 6:30pm Youth Service 2012 1st Ave FREE FOOD...

Dodge City Farmers Market Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: Open June, 2021Saturday, 7am - 12pm Location:Front Street Between 1st and 2nd Avenue

2021 Southwest Kansas Bar Association Annual Meeting Dodge City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 4100 West Comanche Street, Dodge City, KS 67801

LOCATION CHANGE: This year's meeting will be held at Boot Hill Casino & Resort Conference Center

Saturday, 9th Annual Jerry Soderberg Memorial Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 11322 110 Rd, Dodge City, KS

IMCA Weekly Classes: Sprints, Modifieds, Northern Sport Mods, Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks