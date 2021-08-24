Cancel
Mountainair, NM

What’s up Mountainair: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Mountainair News Watch
Mountainair News Watch
 7 days ago

(MOUNTAINAIR, NM) Mountainair has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mountainair:

Candidate Filing Day

Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 444 Luna Ave SE, Los Lunas, NM

Become a Candidate. Candidate Filing Day is August 24. Pick up your candidate application from the Election Office in the Valencia County Administration Building (444 Luna Ave.) and turn it in on...

Music Walk In The Belen Arts District

Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

The Belen Arts District will be featuring Live Music starting at Chavez Brothers Winery on Main Street and ending at the Hub City Brewery. You will find Pop-up Venders up and down Becker Ave...

Women’s Bible Study

Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 914 Los Lentes Rd SE, Los Lunas, NM

Join us in the parsonage for a Bible Study and fellowship with one another from 6:00 - 7:30 each Wednesday night.\n

ADVANCE A GREEN AMENDMENT IN NEW MEXICO

Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 144 Vallejos Ln, Los Lunas, NM

ADVANCE A GREEN AMENDMENT IN NEW MEXICO! Wednesday, August 25, 2021 Teofilo’s Restaurant – 5:00 pm order dinner; 5:30 pm program begins The Green Amendment is a way for the people of New Mexico to...

With Mountainair News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

