What’s up Mountainair: Local events calendar

Candidate Filing Day Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 444 Luna Ave SE, Los Lunas, NM

Become a Candidate. Candidate Filing Day is August 24. Pick up your candidate application from the Election Office in the Valencia County Administration Building (444 Luna Ave.) and turn it in on...

Music Walk In The Belen Arts District Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

The Belen Arts District will be featuring Live Music starting at Chavez Brothers Winery on Main Street and ending at the Hub City Brewery. You will find Pop-up Venders up and down Becker Ave...

Women’s Bible Study Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 914 Los Lentes Rd SE, Los Lunas, NM

Join us in the parsonage for a Bible Study and fellowship with one another from 6:00 - 7:30 each Wednesday night.



ADVANCE A GREEN AMENDMENT IN NEW MEXICO Los Lunas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 144 Vallejos Ln, Los Lunas, NM

ADVANCE A GREEN AMENDMENT IN NEW MEXICO! Wednesday, August 25, 2021 Teofilo’s Restaurant – 5:00 pm order dinner; 5:30 pm program begins The Green Amendment is a way for the people of New Mexico to...