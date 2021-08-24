Cancel
Osborne, KS

Live events on the horizon in Osborne

Osborne News Watch
 7 days ago

(OSBORNE, KS) Live events are lining up on the Osborne calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Osborne:

Plainville High All-School Reunion

Plainville, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 202 SE Cardinal Ave., Plainville, KS 67663

All former students, teachers, and administrators: Plan now to attend the first ever PLAINVILLE HIGH ALL-SCHOOL REUNION!

TCHS Volleyball at Russell

Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 565 State St, Russell, KS

TCHS Volleyball at Russell is on Facebook. To connect with TCHS Volleyball at Russell, join Facebook today.

Royal Rangers/Girls Ministry Kick-off

Agra, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1004 US-36, Agra, KS

Fall is here and our 2021-2022 season of Royal Rangers and Girls Ministry is kicking off! This discipleship program is for kids grades pre-k to seniors and offers food, fun and time in God's word...

Osborne News Watch

Osborne, KS
With Osborne News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

