Washburn, ND

What’s up Washburn: Local events calendar

Washburn News Alert
 7 days ago

(WASHBURN, ND) Live events are lining up on the Washburn calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Washburn area:

EL Crash Course

Bismarck, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 600 East Boulevard Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58505

Training opportunity for those involved with the English learner program at the instructional and administrative levels.

Bubble Bubble Toil & Trouble

Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 200 W Main St, Mandan, ND

Thomas & Moriarty's is featuring a former downtown favorite and guest bartender Courtney, aka, "Boom Boom" on Wednesday, August 25th. Boom Boom alone is trouble enough, but she is bringing with...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Mandan, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Mandan, ND 58554

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Native Language Summit

Stanton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 564 County Rd 37, Stanton, ND

Join Native linguists as they speak Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara, and Plains Indian Sign Language. Each segment will cover the origins, formations/pronunciations, and common words. Refreshments will...

Energy 101 Class

Beulah, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Hello all 😍 The final set for our Energy 101 summer series is Tuesday, August 24 at 6:30 pm at my home. I have 12 spaces available and if you mark yourself as “going” below, that will hold your...

With Washburn News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

