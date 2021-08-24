Bryan Health nurses talk about serving on the frontlines as COVID sees a resurgence

View more in
Public Health
Public Health|wgxa.tv
'I'm not ready for the fight for my life': ER nurse changes mind about COVID vaccine
GROVE, Okla. (KOKH) - As intensive care units and emergency rooms fill up in Oklahoma, one nurse is sharing her personal struggle with the decision to get vaccinated. "When the vaccine came out initially, I was very skeptical," Grace Zieba said during a ZOOM meeting with health professionals Tuesday. Zieba...
Public Health|gentside.co.uk
COVID: Medics concerned about 'talking dead' patients
Despite vaccination efforts, the Delta variant is still driving the number of severe COVID cases in countries all over the world. A majority of infected individuals who’ve ended up in the hospital due to this deadly mutation are the unvaccinated, and for some the situation has gotten extremely dire. The...
Lancaster County, NE|1011now.com
Six deaths due to COVID-19 at Bryan Health over the weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Over the weekend, there were six deaths at Bryan Health from COVID-19. To date, Bryan Health said it has lost 267 patients to COVID-19. Bryan Health said its pediatric census is currently six patients who are in the hospital for other illnesses. There is one pediatric COVID-19 test pending. Transfer options throughout the region remain extremely limited.
Lincoln, NE|Lincoln Journal Star
Bryan Health nurses frustrated, exhausted over latest COVID-19 surge
Frustrated. Dumbfounded. Exhausted. Those are some of the words two Bryan Health nurses used to describe caring for the current surge of COVID-19 patients. Bryan Health reported 61 total COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, about 20% of whom have been vaccinated against the disease. That's a higher percentage than in recent...
Public Health|KFOR
ICU nurses and doctors detailing struggles in hospitals as COVID-19 cases climb
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The COVID-19 crisis continues in Oklahoma hospitals. An ICU nurse KFOR spoke with says the last surge “literally broke us.” And it’s causing a lot of nurses and frontline fighters to seek help for their own mental health. “Everybody’s like, ‘I can’t believe we’re doing this...
Indianapolis, IN|Fox 59
‘We are losing nurses at a staggering rate’: frontline nurses, doctors work to keep up with increasing COVID cases
INDIANAPOLIS — A steady increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are falling on a hurting industry — healthcare nurses and doctors. “I mean the morale is plummeting,” said Dr. Louis Profeta with St. Vincent Hospital. “We are losing nurses at a staggering rate.”. Having served as an emergency room...
Murrells Inlet, SC|counton2.com
Prayer vigil at Tidelands Health to honor frontline healthcare workers; nurse shares her experience
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — In a Positively Carolina story, a simple thank you can mean so much. Tidelands Health and several area churches will be paying tribute to healthcare workers who are working the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic with a prayer vigil. Although the vigil is not open...
Lancaster County, NE|Posted byKMTV 3 News Now
Bryan Health sees influx of unvaccinated COVID-19 hospitalizations
Officials with Bryan Health in Lincoln provided an update Thursday on their COVID-19 hospitalizations, which includes over 60 unvaccinated people.
Health Services|8newsnow.com
Local hospitals put ‘pause’ on elective surgeries during surge in COVID cases
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many viewers have been reaching out to 8 News Now, saying hospitals in the valley are canceling elective surgeries. To clarify, elective surgeries can be scheduled in advance for something you may choose to have for “a better quality of life, but not a life-threatening condition.”
Public Health|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
Lee Health reports nearly 600 COVID-19 admitted patients
Lee Health reports, 12 patients died from COVID-19 in Lee Health hospitals yesterday, August 18, 2021. This is the largest single-day total since the start of the pandemic.
Lincoln, NE|klkntv.com
Bryan Health delays surgeries due to COVID-19 case capacity
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Big news coming from Bryan Health on Thursday. They say they are filled to capacity with patients. “I’m telling you, we are being as clear and open and honest as possible. Bryan Medical Center is full,” said Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan Health vice president of advancement. Because...
Charlotte County, FL|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
Bayfront Health seeing spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Bayfront Health hospitals, like others in Southwest Florida, are seeing more COVID-19 hospitalizations now than at any other point during this pandemic.
Jefferson City, MO|krcgtv.com
St. Mary's nurse shares experience on the frontline
JEFFERSON CITY — As of Tuesday, the Cole County Health Department reported there had been 10,397 cases of COVID-19 and 77 deaths since March 16, 2020. An SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital nurse on the front line during the pandemic said she's exhausted and overwhelmed. Jenny Akin is a mom...
Public Health|Posted byFOX 43
Stories from the frontlines: ICU nurses speak as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
As COVID-19 cases rise nationwide, healthcare workers are pleading with everyone to get vaccinated to avoid hospitalization & death
Public Health|News On 6
First Line Of Defense: The Frontline Doctors & Nurses Battle Another COVID Surge
News 9's Erica Rankin has been into the COVID-19 ICU at SSM Health twice now. The first time in the COVID-19 ICU, nurses were worn down but were also hopeful with the vaccine coming down the pipeline. After the COVID-19 vaccine began its rollout, though, was different. Morale was seemingly...
Public Health|centraloregondaily.com
St. Charles to host virtual town hall to talk about COVID impacts on health care
St. Charles will host a community town hall on Tuesday to talk about the continued impacts of COVID-19 on local health care. Hospital leaders will explain in detail what this looks like for the region’s hospital system, including capacity constraints, clinical staffing shortages and the immediate impacts of a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant.
Public Health|Dayton Daily News
State health officials to talk today about COVID-19 hospitalizations
The director of the Ohio Department of Health and leaders from hospitals across the state will speak today about COVID-19 and hospitalizations as cases have soared in the Buckeye State to levels not seen since January’s surge. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, ODH director, will speak at 2 p.m. The public can...
Health Services|Posted byKansas City Business Journal
KU Health, LMH Health open talks about clinical partnership
Although the two health systems may cooperate on providing care, LMH Health goes to great lengths to emphasize that its independence is not in play.
Public Health|Posted byWATN Local Memphis
Head ICU nurse shares "emotional" weight frontline workers experience treating COVID patients
“Nursing is my passion so the motivation is comes naturally. Of course you get tired, you go home you rest you come back the next day ready."
Public Health|NIH Director's Blog
How Should Health Care Professionals Talk About the COVID-19 Vaccine with Patients Who Have Diabetes?
People with underlying conditions, such as type 1 or type 2 diabetes, are more likely to become severely ill or die from contracting the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), these individuals who develop COVID-19 may require a hospital stay, a ventilator to improve breathing, and intensive care unit services.
