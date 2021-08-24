Hill City events coming up

(HILL CITY, KS) Hill City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hill City area:

Rockalooa VII 2021 'Lite' Ellis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 815 Jefferson St, Ellis, KS

In the wake of COVID-19, we were unable to host our annual live music showcase in lovely downtown Hays, KS during 2020. As we all come out of the pandemic recovering and growing, we’ll be...

Memorial Service Phillipsburg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

wedding anniversary. Their relationship was built on love and commitment, and grew stronger as they spent the years together, sharing daily life, work, and raising a family. In later years, they...

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at CENTER PIVOT Quinter, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 300 Main Street, Quinter, KS 67752

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

TCHS JV Tennis at Trego WaKeeney, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1200 Russell Ave, WaKeeney, KS

TCHS JV Tennis plays in their matches of the 2020-21 school year.