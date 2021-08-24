Live events coming up in Leakey

(LEAKEY, TX) Leakey is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leakey:

AWP PURGATORY Uvalde, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 2429 MILAM ST, Uvalde, TX 78801

THE NEXT CHAPTER IN AWP WILL BE WRITTEN... AND THE ROAD TO OLYMPUS BEGINS AT PURGATORY! MATCH CARD TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON!

Hunter Education Course Rocksprings, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 308 HWY 377 North, Rocksprings, TX

The Gilmer Memorial Library, Texas Youth Hunting Program, and Texas Parks and Wildlife will be working together again to provide citizens of Edwards County and surrounding areas an opportunity to...

Nobody's Perfect Ingram, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 120 Point Theatre Rd S, Ingram, TX

Leonard Loftus is trying to get his books published, but Harriet keeps sending his manuscripts back because they are the work of a man. When Leonard finally sends a manuscript based on his...

PRACTICE and Model Call Uvalde Fashion Night Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 301 W Main St, Uvalde, TX

Models are invited to try out and practice for the Uvalde Fashion Night produced and directed by Lady Lyria and benefitting El Progreso Memorial Library.

Men’s Bible Study Ingram, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Join Mark Piper and others for a deep dive through the Gospels. This is a great time for laughter, questions, amazing conversation and deep connection. You may have not known that Bible study...