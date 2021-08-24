Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leakey, TX

Live events coming up in Leakey

Posted by 
Leakey News Beat
Leakey News Beat
 7 days ago

(LEAKEY, TX) Leakey is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leakey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ut8H_0bbPHvIQ00

AWP PURGATORY

Uvalde, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 2429 MILAM ST, Uvalde, TX 78801

THE NEXT CHAPTER IN AWP WILL BE WRITTEN... AND THE ROAD TO OLYMPUS BEGINS AT PURGATORY! MATCH CARD TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jDXiJ_0bbPHvIQ00

Hunter Education Course

Rocksprings, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 308 HWY 377 North, Rocksprings, TX

The Gilmer Memorial Library, Texas Youth Hunting Program, and Texas Parks and Wildlife will be working together again to provide citizens of Edwards County and surrounding areas an opportunity to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kk4MV_0bbPHvIQ00

Nobody's Perfect

Ingram, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 120 Point Theatre Rd S, Ingram, TX

Leonard Loftus is trying to get his books published, but Harriet keeps sending his manuscripts back because they are the work of a man. When Leonard finally sends a manuscript based on his...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tJc6N_0bbPHvIQ00

PRACTICE and Model Call Uvalde Fashion Night

Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 301 W Main St, Uvalde, TX

Models are invited to try out and practice for the Uvalde Fashion Night produced and directed by Lady Lyria and benefitting El Progreso Memorial Library.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xvoyd_0bbPHvIQ00

Men’s Bible Study

Ingram, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Join Mark Piper and others for a deep dive through the Gospels. This is a great time for laughter, questions, amazing conversation and deep connection. You may have not known that Bible study...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Leakey News Beat

Leakey News Beat

Leakey, TX
10
Followers
177
Post
764
Views
ABOUT

With Leakey News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leakey, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Progreso, TX
Local
Texas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Awp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy