Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gregory, SD

Events on the Gregory calendar

Posted by 
Gregory Today
Gregory Today
 7 days ago

(GREGORY, SD) Gregory has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gregory area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z1jZh_0bbPHp0400

Colored in Hope Walk/ Run: Suicide and Mental Health Awareness

Burke, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 29145 Burke Lake Road, Burke, SD 57523

Join Rising Hope 605 at the Burke Lake Recreational Area on September 11th for a color walk/ run to raise awareness around mental health.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CyE3i_0bbPHp0400

Winner Labor Day Celebration

Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 Polk St, Winner, SD

This annual celebration features a carnival with rides and games, demolition derby, road race, and bull-o-rama.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=202Qd9_0bbPHp0400

CLARENCE BLUNCK ESTATE ABSOLUTE AUCTION – REAL ESTATE & PERSONAL PROPERTY – PLATTE, SD.

Platte, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 PM

ABSOLUTE AUCTION REAL ESTATE & PERSONAL PROPERTY ONLINE AUCTION ABSOLUTE AUCTION ONLINE AUCTION CLARENCE W. BLUNCK ESTATE Rob Rieser Personal Representative 521 E. 2nd Street, Platte, SD ABSOLUTE...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uIEkX_0bbPHp0400

Prairie Cruisers Car and Tractor Show

Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: US-18, Winner, SD

Prairie Cruisers Car and Tractor Show at Tripp County Historical Society Museum Check in From 10:00 to 1:00 Show From 1:00 to 4:00

Learn More

Comments / 0

Gregory Today

Gregory Today

Gregory, SD
8
Followers
196
Post
572
Views
ABOUT

With Gregory Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winner, SD
City
Gregory, SD
City
Platte, SD
City
Burke, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Online Auction#Real Estate#Museum#Race#Sd#Auction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy