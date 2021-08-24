Events on the Gregory calendar

(GREGORY, SD) Gregory has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gregory area:

Colored in Hope Walk/ Run: Suicide and Mental Health Awareness Burke, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 29145 Burke Lake Road, Burke, SD 57523

Join Rising Hope 605 at the Burke Lake Recreational Area on September 11th for a color walk/ run to raise awareness around mental health.

Winner Labor Day Celebration Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 Polk St, Winner, SD

This annual celebration features a carnival with rides and games, demolition derby, road race, and bull-o-rama.

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 PM

ABSOLUTE AUCTION REAL ESTATE & PERSONAL PROPERTY ONLINE AUCTION ABSOLUTE AUCTION ONLINE AUCTION CLARENCE W. BLUNCK ESTATE Rob Rieser Personal Representative 521 E. 2nd Street, Platte, SD ABSOLUTE...

Prairie Cruisers Car and Tractor Show Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: US-18, Winner, SD

Prairie Cruisers Car and Tractor Show at Tripp County Historical Society Museum Check in From 10:00 to 1:00 Show From 1:00 to 4:00