Live events coming up in West Yellowstone

(WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT) Live events are lining up on the West Yellowstone calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Yellowstone:

WILD IN MONTANA Women’s Adventure Retreat Gardiner, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Escape to the rugged beauty and solitude of the Montana wilderness to reclaim your inner strength and calm. Just minutes away from Yellowstone National Park, the magnificent B Bar Ranch is the...

Forgive Your Foe Show w/ Summer Bloom Island Park, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3519 Yale Kilgore Rd, Island Park, ID

Celebrate National Forgive your Foe day w/ Summer Bloom @ Shotgun Bar! Setlist: A 1) Blue Suede Shoes - Elvis Presley 2) Boy Who Blocked His Own Shot - Brand New 3) Better Than Me - The Brobecks 4)...

Yellowstone at Night - Beginner's Astrophotography Workshop Yellowstone National Park, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Yellowstone, Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190

Join us in July or September 2021 for a four-night, hands-on astrophotography workshop during New Moon when the skies are darkest.