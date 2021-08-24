Cancel
West Yellowstone, MT

Live events coming up in West Yellowstone

Posted by 
West Yellowstone Digest
West Yellowstone Digest
 7 days ago

(WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT) Live events are lining up on the West Yellowstone calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Yellowstone:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TmnNO_0bbPHnTq00

WILD IN MONTANA Women’s Adventure Retreat

Gardiner, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Escape to the rugged beauty and solitude of the Montana wilderness to reclaim your inner strength and calm. Just minutes away from Yellowstone National Park, the magnificent B Bar Ranch is the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KZbfG_0bbPHnTq00

Forgive Your Foe Show w/ Summer Bloom

Island Park, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3519 Yale Kilgore Rd, Island Park, ID

Celebrate National Forgive your Foe day w/ Summer Bloom @ Shotgun Bar! Setlist: A 1) Blue Suede Shoes - Elvis Presley 2) Boy Who Blocked His Own Shot - Brand New 3) Better Than Me - The Brobecks 4)...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQGTi_0bbPHnTq00

Yellowstone at Night - Beginner's Astrophotography Workshop

Yellowstone National Park, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Yellowstone, Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190

Join us in July or September 2021 for a four-night, hands-on astrophotography workshop during New Moon when the skies are darkest.

Learn More

West Yellowstone Digest

West Yellowstone Digest

West Yellowstone, MT
20
Followers
239
Post
1K+
Views
With West Yellowstone Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

