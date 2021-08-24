Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ness City, KS

Ness City calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Ness City Daily
Ness City Daily
 7 days ago

(NESS CITY, KS) Ness City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ness City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NFkkV_0bbPHmb700

Rockalooa VII 2021 'Lite'

Ellis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 300 E 8th St, Ellis, KS

List of Rockalooa Music Festival upcoming events. Music Events by Rockalooa Music Festival. Annual Music Festival held in Hays, KS Click on the Events icon to

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aphOO_0bbPHmb700

Casey West Performance

Schoenchen, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 Oak St, Schoenchen, KS

Casey West Performance at The Getaway Bar and Grill, 110 Oak Street, Schoenchen, KS 67667, Schoenchen, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm

Learn More

Tyler Byrd LIVE at Getaway Bar and Grill (Schoenchen, KS)

Schoenchen, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 Oak St, Schoenchen, KS

Oklahoma Red Dirt artist Tyler Byrd comes to Schoenchen, KS. $5 admission at the door. 8PM showtime.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ness City Daily

Ness City Daily

Ness City, KS
5
Followers
176
Post
266
Views
ABOUT

With Ness City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Ness City, KS
City
Hays, KS
City
Schoenchen, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Ks Casey West Performance#The Getaway Bar#Red Dirt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy