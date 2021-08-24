Ness City calendar: What's coming up

(NESS CITY, KS) Ness City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ness City:

Rockalooa VII 2021 'Lite' Ellis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 300 E 8th St, Ellis, KS

List of Rockalooa Music Festival upcoming events. Music Events by Rockalooa Music Festival. Annual Music Festival held in Hays, KS Click on the Events icon to

Casey West Performance Schoenchen, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 Oak St, Schoenchen, KS

Casey West Performance at The Getaway Bar and Grill, 110 Oak Street, Schoenchen, KS 67667, Schoenchen, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm

Tyler Byrd LIVE at Getaway Bar and Grill (Schoenchen, KS) Schoenchen, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 Oak St, Schoenchen, KS

Oklahoma Red Dirt artist Tyler Byrd comes to Schoenchen, KS. $5 admission at the door. 8PM showtime.