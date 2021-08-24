Cancel
Wells, NV

Events on the Wells calendar

Wells Voice
Wells Voice
 7 days ago

(WELLS, NV) Wells is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wells area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00QGY3_0bbPHliO00

Circulating and Teaching

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1500 College Parkway, Elko, NV 89801

Participants will learn how to effectively facilitate learning through play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EZaQU_0bbPHliO00

Circle Time

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1500 College Parkway, Elko, NV 89801

Participants will learn techniques for an engaging and developmentally appropriate circle time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kYRvT_0bbPHliO00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Elko, NV 89801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

With Wells Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

