Events on the Wells calendar
(WELLS, NV) Wells is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Wells area:
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 1500 College Parkway, Elko, NV 89801
Participants will learn how to effectively facilitate learning through play.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 1500 College Parkway, Elko, NV 89801
Participants will learn techniques for an engaging and developmentally appropriate circle time
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Elko, NV 89801
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Comments / 0