US did not pay Taliban for freedom of movement to airport, Pentagon says

T he Pentagon denied that the United States is paying the Taliban for access to Kabul's airport as it evacuates U.S. citizens from Afghanistan.

When asked whether the U.S. has "paid the Taliban for the freedom of movement or transport of any U.S. citizens," Pentagon press secretary John Kirby denied the suggestion with a simple "no."

"Has there been any financial consideration paid to the Taliban?" the reporter then followed up during Monday's press conference."

"Not that I'm aware of," Kirby responded.

Kirby did confirm that the U.S. remains in contact with the Taliban for access to the airport.

"As we've talked about many times over the last several days, we are in daily communication with Taliban leaders outside the airport, sometimes multiple times a day, to again deconflict as best as we can and to help ensure a healthy access to the airfield for American citizens in particular, and that communication continues to happen," he said.

The Central Intelligence Agency declined the Washington Examiner's request for comment, with CIA spokeswoman Nicole De Haay writing in an email, "We don't comment on the Director's schedule."

Kabul's airport, a key point of departure for those attempting to flee Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover, has been plagued by chaos in recent days. Bodies have been seen falling from the sky as desperate Afghans cling to departing U.S. planes.

Despite President Joe Biden's pledge that his administration would work to return every citizen who wants to be repatriated to U.S. soil, officials have said they cannot guarantee safe passage to the airport in Afghanistan's capital.

"THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT CANNOT ENSURE SAFE PASSAGE TO THE HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT," the U.S. Embassy said in a statement Wednesday. "U.S. government-provided flights are departing. U.S. citizens, LPRs, and their spouses and unmarried children (under age 21) should consider travelling to Hamid Karzai International Airport."

The U.S. has evacuated or helped facilitate the evacuation of approximately 37,000 people after Aug. 14, and it has evacuated a total of roughly 42,000 people over the last month.

